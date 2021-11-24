Dr. Chris Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Minneola District Hospital.
Kansas Orthopaedic Center - West Village7550 W Village Cir Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 838-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woodlawn2450 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 838-2020Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Minneola District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, remembers patients from years past. Doctor Miller is the best in the business when it comes to shoulders. I wouldn't see anyone else.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
