Dr. Chris Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Legacy Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6501 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 322-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
I would give 10 stars to Dr. Miller! This was my 7th knee surgery, a total knee replacement, and he has been the best out of all the other past Dr.s He is educational, informative and caring. He makes sure you understand the procedure he will do, and explains what to expect afterwards, there were no surprises. His staff is great and assists with questions and follow ups. I wish I would have found him 15 years ago!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harvard, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Ma
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
344 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
