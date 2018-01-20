See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Chris Nebesio, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Nebesio, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Nebesio works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 516-5000
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2018
    Dr. Nebesio was AMAZING! Within a minute of entering the room she told me what the issue was. She explained everything clearly. What I loved the most was that she was the one to call and follow up about how I was healing and to share the pathology report with me. Very personal!! You can tell she cares about what she does even if you are a first time patient.
    About Dr. Chris Nebesio, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144222910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
