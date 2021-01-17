Dr. Chris Panagoulias, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagoulias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Panagoulias, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chris Panagoulias, DPM
Dr. Chris Panagoulias, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Panagoulias works at
Dr. Panagoulias' Office Locations
-
1
Chris C Panagoulias MD3 Water St Ste 101, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 883-1321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent. Not a lot of fanciness in the office. Just a great foot doctor with excellent follow up.
About Dr. Chris Panagoulias, DPM
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1205832391
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Panagoulias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagoulias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panagoulias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagoulias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagoulias.
