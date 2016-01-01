Overview

Dr. Chris Pardue, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Pardue works at Belle Meade Dermatology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.