Dr. Chris Pardue, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Pardue, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Pardue works at
Locations
1
Belle Meade Dermatology24 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 352-0011
2
Community Quick Care1670 W Main St Ste 140, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-9492
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chris Pardue, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1841369675
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- U Tennesee-Erlanger Hosp
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardue accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardue has seen patients for Shingles, Actinic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardue.
