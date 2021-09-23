Dr. Chris Regier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Regier, DO
Dr. Chris Regier, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Regier's Office Locations
Oklahoma City Ent Clinic535 NW 9th St Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6027
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever! He goes extra on the beyond to help!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023076528
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regier has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Regier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.