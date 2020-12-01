Overview of Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD

Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Rhoades works at Mercy Health in Lima, OH with other offices in Celina, OH and Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.