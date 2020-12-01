Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD
Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Rhoades' Office Locations
The Gerad Center for Cancer Treatment LLC803 W Market St Ste 200, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 222-3737
New Vision Medical Laboratoriescelina900 Havemann Rd Ste B, Celina, OH 45822 Directions (419) 586-0990
Van Wert North214 Town Center Blvd, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 222-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Technically competent and compassionate medical practitioner supported by a wonderful support staff. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Chris Rhoades, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588672794
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
