Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambaziotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD
Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Sambaziotis works at
Dr. Sambaziotis' Office Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 654-7111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sambaziotis?
This is the only doctor's office that can get you in and out so quickly, no problem with parking in the garage ether. I've been at offices for HOURS. Never here. Dr. Sambaziotis and staff are so friendly, professional and efficient always and they go out of their way to make things work in your schedule like if you have to change your appointment. . I'm confident I made the right decision to have my knee replacement by Dr. Sambaziotis.
About Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578866513
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambaziotis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambaziotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambaziotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambaziotis works at
Dr. Sambaziotis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambaziotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambaziotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambaziotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambaziotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambaziotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.