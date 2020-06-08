Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoonover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Schoonover works at
Locations
Allina Medical Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
Kath Charles E DDS1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 241-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Schoonover's medical care for a thyroid condition for 13 years, starting in 2007. He has always been caring and compassionate and has always taken my input and wishes regarding my treatment into consideration.....making me an active participant in my treatment.
About Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
