Overview of Dr. Chris Serlo, DPM

Dr. Chris Serlo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Serlo works at Shady Grove Podiatry in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.