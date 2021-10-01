Dr. Chris Serlo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Serlo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chris Serlo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Shady Grove Ambulatory Surgery Centerllc16220 Frederick Rd Ste 427, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 948-2995
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Smart, direct, down-to-earth. Knows his stuff from long experience. Diagnosed my problem in three steps and gave honest pros and cons of what to do and what would work (and not). Great "bedside" manner too. Please don't retire!
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538228549
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Serlo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Serlo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serlo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serlo.
