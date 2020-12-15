Overview of Dr. Chris Sloffer, MD

Dr. Chris Sloffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sloffer works at Bronson Pediatric Referral Service in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.