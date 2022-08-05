Overview of Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD

Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Athens and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Theodossiou works at Ochsner St. Tammany Cancer Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.