Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD
Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Athens and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
St. Tammany Cancer Center, A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center900 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 249-2383
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was following up with Dr. Theodossiou after prostate cancer surgery. He explained my options going forward and we agreed on a course of action.
About Dr. Chris Theodossiou, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1063458438
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center in NY
- Grant Hospital In Chicago
- Grant Hospital In Chicago
- University of Athens
