Overview of Dr. Chris Tsuneishi, MD

Dr. Chris Tsuneishi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tsuneishi works at Office in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.