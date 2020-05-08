See All Podiatrists in Oxford, MS
Dr. Chris Varva, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Oxford, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chris Varva, DPM

Dr. Chris Varva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi.

Dr. Varva works at Gumtree Medical Clinic Pllc in Oxford, MS with other offices in West Point, MS and Grenada, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varva's Office Locations

    Gumtree Medical Clinic Pllc
    1300 Access Rd Ste 300, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 832-3338
    1 Priority Plz, West Point, MS 39773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 832-3338
    University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada
    960 Avent Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 815-2005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2020
    He and his staff are so thoroughly efficient. He is WAY above what i expected. If it wasn't for Dr. Varva, I would have lost my entire leg.
    Sherry L Warren — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Chris Varva, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1477521987
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Varva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Varva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

