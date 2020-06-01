Dr. Christ-Ann Magloire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magloire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christ-Ann Magloire, MD
Overview of Dr. Christ-Ann Magloire, MD
Dr. Christ-Ann Magloire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Magloire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Magloire's Office Locations
-
1
Serenity Holistic Ob Gyn and Wellness1590 NE 162nd St Ste 400, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 705-3377
-
2
North Shore Medical Center1100 NW 95th St, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 705-3377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magloire?
Dr. Magloire has delivered two of my children and I absolutely love her. She’s knowledgeable and honest. She cares and makes it her business that you have the whole picture. She makes sure that you and baby are given A+ care. From prenatal, delivery and postpartum. She takes time and listens to what you’re saying. I adore her staff as well. Always kind and professional.
About Dr. Christ-Ann Magloire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1093780207
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magloire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magloire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magloire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magloire works at
Dr. Magloire speaks Creole.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Magloire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magloire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magloire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magloire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.