Overview of Dr. Christ Balouris, MD

Dr. Christ Balouris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Balouris works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons Ltd in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Glaucoma and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.