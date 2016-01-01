Overview

Dr. Chris Theodorou, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Theodorou works at Green Mountain Dental in South Burlington, VT with other offices in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.