Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital.
Dr. Ticoras works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology770 Balgreen Dr Ste 201, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 756-1600Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a client of Dr. Ticoras for 20 years. I have many skin issues, and he listens to what I have to say, treats my problem, reassures me when needed, and has my best interest at heart. What more could I ask for?
About Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1821099615
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Wright State U
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ticoras has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ticoras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ticoras speaks Greek.
