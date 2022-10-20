Dr. Christa Corn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christa Corn, MD
Overview of Dr. Christa Corn, MD
Dr. Christa Corn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Corn's Office Locations
Phoenix333 W Thomas Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 246-8666
Christa Corn, MD, PLLC2040 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corn is some one I trust to do any surgery. She help me with two surgery’s. She is so good in her work and I have positive results thank To her because she did right steps for me. I recommend Dr. Corn to anybody. I will miss her dearly because she went to different directions. I wish her just all the best.
About Dr. Christa Corn, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295720985
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Corn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.