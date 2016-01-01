See All Nurse Midwives in Brainerd, MN
Dr. Christa Eickhoff, MD

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Dr. Christa Eickhoff, MD is a Midwife in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Eickhoff works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Dr. Christa Eickhoff, MD

  • Midwifery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033471743
  • National Naval Medical Center
  • National Naval Medical Center
  • National Naval Medical Center
  • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

