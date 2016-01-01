Dr. Christa Rector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christa Rector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christa Rector, MD
Dr. Christa Rector, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University - Miramar (SOM) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Rector works at
Dr. Rector's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rector?
About Dr. Christa Rector, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730443466
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (GME)
- St John Hospital and Medical Center (GME)
- Ross University - Miramar (SOM)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rector works at
Dr. Rector has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.