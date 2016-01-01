See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Christa Rector, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christa Rector, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christa Rector, MD

Dr. Christa Rector, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University - Miramar (SOM) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Rector works at Orthopaedic & Reconstructive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO
Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO
4.5 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Rector's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Reconstructive
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8345
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rector?

    Photo: Dr. Christa Rector, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christa Rector, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rector to family and friends

    Dr. Rector's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rector

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christa Rector, MD.

    About Dr. Christa Rector, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730443466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (GME)
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center (GME)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University - Miramar (SOM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christa Rector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rector works at Orthopaedic & Reconstructive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rector’s profile.

    Dr. Rector has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christa Rector, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.