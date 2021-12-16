Dr. Christal Hames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christal Hames, MD
Overview of Dr. Christal Hames, MD
Dr. Christal Hames, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Hames works at
Dr. Hames' Office Locations
North Texas Surgical Group2945 SOUTHWEST PKWY, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 687-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Emergency appendectomy. Dr. Hames was on call. 15 minutes of surgery , and it was done. I am very pleased with the care I received.
About Dr. Christal Hames, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255657185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Dr. Hames has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hames accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hames works at
Dr. Hames has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hames. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hames.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.