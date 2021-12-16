Overview of Dr. Christal Hames, MD

Dr. Christal Hames, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Hames works at North Texas Surgical Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.