Dr. Christannah Waters, MD
Overview of Dr. Christannah Waters, MD
Dr. Christannah Waters, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Waters' Office Locations
SMG Women's Health Haverhill62 Brown St Ste 50, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 481-2486
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waters definitely took her time with me and went over any concerns I had. She made me feel relaxed, not rushed.
About Dr. Christannah Waters, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1104050681
Education & Certifications
- Magee Womens Hosp-U Of Pittsburgh|University Of Chicago
- Loyola Stritch Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Waters using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waters speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
