Overview of Dr. Christeen Azmy, MD

Dr. Christeen Azmy, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Azmy works at Physical Medicine Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.