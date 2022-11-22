Dr. Christen Allaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christen Allaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Christen Allaman, MD
Dr. Christen Allaman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Allaman's Office Locations
Allaman Eye Care1665 Dominican Way Ste 122, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 761-5488
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Allaman?
FANTASTIC .. After years of trying to fine tune / tweek my Rx I finally went for cataract lens surgery. 1 eye at a time - 2 weeks apart.. Dr Allaman and his entire staff were great - surg center was terrific.. Anestologist called the nite bef and told me what to expect -all went well. I was explained my 2 lens option - one that Medicare paid for - another upgrade, premium I paid for. I opted for the prem upgrade - it is FABULOUS .. no more glasses - I can read and see the TV wonderfully, even small sports scores in the tiny box -- Colors, the ocean and boats are clearer and crisper - watching grand k baseball and soccer games much clearer. I did my research on the lens - the prem seemed the best way to go for me. I have 20+ more years to enjoy life and the extra $$ was well worth it. There is NO do over .. check out the prem lens... very happy with Dr All - and his staff.. Thanks you CW
About Dr. Christen Allaman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649273475
Education & Certifications
- Eye and Ear Institute Of Pittsburgh
- Calif Pacific MC
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of California, San Diego
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allaman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allaman has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Dacryoadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allaman speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.