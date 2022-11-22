See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Christen Allaman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (60)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christen Allaman, MD

Dr. Christen Allaman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Allaman works at Eye Care Medical Group Inc in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Dacryoadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allaman's Office Locations

    Allaman Eye Care
    1665 Dominican Way Ste 122, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 (831) 761-5488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Dacryoadenitis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Christen Allaman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649273475
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye and Ear Institute Of Pittsburgh
    • Calif Pacific MC
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christen Allaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allaman works at Eye Care Medical Group Inc in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Allaman’s profile.

    Dr. Allaman has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Dacryoadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

