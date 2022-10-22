See All Dermatologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Christi Baker, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (50)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christi Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. 

Dr. Baker works at Palo Duro Dermatology in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Duro Dermatology
    4302 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 510-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Always very thorough and professional. Best care I’ve had!
    Calvin Jones — Oct 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christi Baker, MD
    About Dr. Christi Baker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1275858433
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
