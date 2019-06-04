Dr. Christi Blakkolb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakkolb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Blakkolb, MD
Overview of Dr. Christi Blakkolb, MD
Dr. Christi Blakkolb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Blakkolb works at
Dr. Blakkolb's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery6410 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blakkolb is very nice and caring. She explained everything that was going to take place with my surgery. She listened to my questions and answered my concerns.
About Dr. Christi Blakkolb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blakkolb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blakkolb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blakkolb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakkolb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakkolb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakkolb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakkolb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.