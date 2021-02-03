See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Christi Bourne, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (28)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christi Bourne, MD

Dr. Christi Bourne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Bourne works at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bourne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Surgical Clinics Ltd.
    16601 N 40th St Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 996-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Knowledgeable, warm caring. If I had to have this horrible disease, I am glad she was the one who guided me through this journey.
    Arlene Speight — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christi Bourne, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356387518
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christi Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bourne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourne works at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bourne’s profile.

    Dr. Bourne has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

