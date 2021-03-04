See All Urologists in South Boston, VA
Dr. Christi Hughart, DO

Urology
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small South Boston, VA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christi Hughart, DO

Dr. Christi Hughart, DO is an Urology Specialist in South Boston, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Hughart works at Halifax Urology Associates in South Boston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughart's Office Locations

    Halifax Urology Associates
    2232 Wilborn Ave Ste C, South Boston, VA 24592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 517-3100
    Urology of Virginia
    2202A Beechmont Rd Ste A, South Boston, VA 24592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 333-7760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Christi Hughart, DO

    • Urology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407064413
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christi Hughart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughart works at Halifax Urology Associates in South Boston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hughart’s profile.

    Dr. Hughart has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

