Dr. Christian Becker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christian Becker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Port, FL.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
-
1
Sumter Dental Care1339 N Sumter Blvd, North Port, FL 34286 Directions (941) 241-4542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Becker is an outstanding dentist. He has a soft touch and is truly concerned about his patients. I’ve seen him for all 8 years I’ve been in Florida and very happy I found him.
About Dr. Christian Becker, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1215377148
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Becker works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
