Overview of Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD

Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Berkhahn works at Metro Pediatric Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.