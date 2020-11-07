Dr. Christian Bogner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Bogner, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Bogner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI.
Locations
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-0543
Oxford Recovery Center7030 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (248) 486-3636Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Women's Excellence Birmingham511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 645-0840
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bogner is so nice.... he just sat down and talked with me. He didn't talk to me but it was a conversation bewteen two people. He was very nice and easy to talk to. I appreciated that he didn't rush me and allowed me to share my thoughts on meds, food etc. He was friendly and very helpful on what else could do or eat to help with my health. I would recommend him. So nice
About Dr. Christian Bogner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Poznan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogner speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.