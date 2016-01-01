Dr. Christian Brenes Vega, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenes Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Brenes Vega, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christian Brenes Vega, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Brenes Vega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brenes Vega?
About Dr. Christian Brenes Vega, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1912319542
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenes Vega accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenes Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenes Vega works at
Dr. Brenes Vega has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenes Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenes Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenes Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.