Dr. Christian Briery, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Briery, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Mississippi Medical Center

Dr. Briery works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Perinatal Group
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombophilia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Briery is amazing! He was so kind, gentle and compassionate with my daughter who was high risk and had a severe case of hypermesis gravidarum. He is who one needs for high risk pregnancies. Her first doctor was not at all interested in caring for her in the manner needed. We were blessed to find Dr. Briery, his experience and his desire to take the challenging cases is what he’s known for! He truly knows what’s best for mom and baby and does everything to keep everyone safe. He sits and listens like you are his only patient of the day. He called my daughter personally twice about a special arrangement needed when she was really sick. I have much respect for a wonderful doctor! We have fewer and fewer good ones the older I get. We need more like him!
    Jennifer Jordan — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Briery, MD
    About Dr. Christian Briery, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912968843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Briery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briery works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Briery’s profile.

    Dr. Briery has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Briery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

