Overview

Dr. Christian Briery, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Mississippi Medical Center



Dr. Briery works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.