Overview of Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD

Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Cabrera Kang works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.