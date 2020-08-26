Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD
Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Cabrera Kang's Office Locations
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Laureate Medical Group3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 775-2284Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of a kind physician. I can highly recommend Dr. Cabrera Kang. He listens and explains everything very well. He has wonderful bedside manners.
About Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134419088
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera Kang has seen patients for Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera Kang.
