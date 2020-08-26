See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD

Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Cabrera Kang works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cabrera Kang's Office Locations

    Sandy Springs
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Laureate Medical Group
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 775-2284
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2020
    One of a kind physician. I can highly recommend Dr. Cabrera Kang. He listens and explains everything very well. He has wonderful bedside manners.
    Jutta Johnson — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134419088
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Cabrera Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabrera Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera Kang has seen patients for Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

