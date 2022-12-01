Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Chambers, DO
Dr. Christian Chambers, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Texas Health Surgical Care1300 Fulton St Ste 203, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-2646
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chambers was thorough and answered questions
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205095585
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- General Surgery
