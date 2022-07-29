Dr. Christian Chouchani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouchani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Chouchani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Chouchani, DO
Dr. Christian Chouchani, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Chouchani's Office Locations
Copley Stanford S MD30 N Union Rd Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6363
Chouchani Sayegh & Bagnarello MD LLP12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Directions (716) 259-9026
Chouchani Sayegh and Bagnarello MD LLP2780 Delaware Ave Ste 204, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 259-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian Chouchani, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo NY
- State University Of New York At Buffalo Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouchani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chouchani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouchani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouchani has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouchani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chouchani speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouchani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouchani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouchani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouchani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.