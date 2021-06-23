Overview

Dr. Christian Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Cape Fear Center Digestive Dis in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.