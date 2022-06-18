Dr. Christian Clasby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clasby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Clasby, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Clasby, MD
Dr. Christian Clasby, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Clasby's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management313 Federal Dr NW Ste 10, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Clasby offers fast and friendly service. He's easy to get along with. I've never heard a patient complain about this doctor. Pain affects a person's demeanor in a negative way. I've been experiencing pain since 1980. Politicians playing doctor have caused a lot of problems in the healthcare system. A lot of doctors couldn't deal with the obstacles that the politicians created but Dr Clasby adapted . It has to be difficult to deal with patients with chronic and constant pain.
About Dr. Christian Clasby, MD
- Pain Management
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clasby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clasby accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clasby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clasby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clasby has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clasby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clasby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clasby.
