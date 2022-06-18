Overview of Dr. Christian Clasby, MD

Dr. Christian Clasby, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Clasby works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in New Albany, IN with other offices in Corydon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.