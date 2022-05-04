See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Aventura, FL
Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (92)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Spine And Wellness Centers Of America in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aventura Spine & Wellness Center
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5533
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Spine and Wellness Centers of America - Aventura
    21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 320-8566
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912987983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med Affil Hospital
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

