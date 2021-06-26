See All Podiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Christian Davis, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Danbury, CT
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Davis, DPM

Dr. Christian Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut PC in Danbury, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut PC
    6 GERMANTOWN RD, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-2220
  2. 2
    21 COOKE ST, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 747-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2021
    We were lucky to find Dr. Davis to treat my mother in law who has a bunion that was not healing while she was visiting us from another state. After seeing her he recommended Foot and Limb in New Milford to have her fitted for shoes. As soon as he saw that it was still not healing he and his staff got us tests and appointments with vascular Dr. Plummer. This would not have been easy with so many trying to get appointments after Covid that waited. We believed they all saved her foot! The wound is now healed and she has the right treatment and shoe to keep it safe. So grateful
    Jun 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Davis, DPM
    About Dr. Christian Davis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1164452264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

