Dr. Christian Debeck, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Debeck, MD
Dr. Christian Debeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Debeck's Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Urology2301 Robeson St Ste 203, Fayetteville, NC 28305 Directions (214) 238-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, I found Dr. DeBeck to be concerned, caring, knowledgeable, patient , and thorough. He spent as much time with me as I required with no indication of rushing me to get to the next patient . He was personal yet very professional.
About Dr. Christian Debeck, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debeck accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debeck has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Debeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debeck.
