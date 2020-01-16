Overview of Dr. Christian Dickson, DPM

Dr. Christian Dickson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.