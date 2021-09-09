Overview of Dr. Christian Dipaola, MD

Dr. Christian Dipaola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Dipaola works at Umass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.