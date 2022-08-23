See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (46)
Saint Petersburg, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD

Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville, Hand Surgery, Under Harold Kleinert, M.D.

Dr. Drehsen works at Clinique Of Plastic Surgery in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drehsen's Office Locations

    Downtown St. Petersburg
    240 1st Ave S Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 (727) 592-0991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Aug 23, 2022
    I had a refresher facelift and dual plane brow lift by Dr Dresden. Im 57 and had heavy jowls and a loose neck. I'm very pleased with my results. I've been told that I look 15 years younger. His office staff is wonderful. I would highly recommend Clinque of Plastic Surgery.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1689759755
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville, Hand Surgery, Under Harold Kleinert, M.D.
    • University Of Louisville, Plastic Surgery
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Lovanium University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drehsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drehsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drehsen works at Clinique Of Plastic Surgery in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Drehsen’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Drehsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drehsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drehsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drehsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

