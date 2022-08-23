Dr. Drehsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD
Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville, Hand Surgery, Under Harold Kleinert, M.D.
Dr. Drehsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Drehsen's Office Locations
-
1
Downtown St. Petersburg240 1st Ave S Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 592-0991
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drehsen?
I had a refresher facelift and dual plane brow lift by Dr Dresden. Im 57 and had heavy jowls and a loose neck. I'm very pleased with my results. I've been told that I look 15 years younger. His office staff is wonderful. I would highly recommend Clinque of Plastic Surgery.
About Dr. Christian Drehsen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
- 1689759755
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville, Hand Surgery, Under Harold Kleinert, M.D.
- University Of Louisville, Plastic Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lovanium University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drehsen accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drehsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drehsen works at
Dr. Drehsen speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Drehsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drehsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drehsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drehsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.