Dr. Christian Dubois, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Dubois, MD
Dr. Christian Dubois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amery, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic, Lakeview Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Amery Hospital and Clinic
- Lakeview Hospital
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dubois has been my spine specialist since 2014. He did my microdiscectomy which went WONDERFULLY.. But then I reinjured my spine.. Dr Dubois fought my insurance company for 3+ years to help me get my back fixed! He went above and beyond for me! He ended up doing a fusion this past March 2021... And I couldn't be more thankful! He has helped me feel my feet again! Hes never given any false hope or promises that I would be 100% but I feel soooo much better in my back area since he did my surgery!! I will and have recommended him to anyone who has spine issues! Thank you Dr Dubois for everything!!
About Dr. Christian Dubois, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336145952
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center Spinal Surgery Fellowship
- Yale University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
