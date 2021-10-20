Overview of Dr. Christian Dubois, MD

Dr. Christian Dubois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amery, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic, Lakeview Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Dubois works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Amery, WI with other offices in Oak Park Heights, MN, Woodbury, MN, Eagan, MN, Golden Valley, MN, Lake Elmo, MN and Stillwater, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.