Dr. Christian El Amm, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian El Amm, MD
Dr. Christian El Amm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. El Amm works at
Dr. El Amm's Office Locations
Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health1200 Childrens Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4357
Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2429
- 3 825 NE 10th St Ste 1430, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-3016
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christian El Amm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1295703544
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Amm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Amm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Amm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Amm has seen patients for Wound Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Amm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. El Amm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Amm.
