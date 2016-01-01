See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Christian El Amm, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christian El Amm, MD

Dr. Christian El Amm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. El Amm works at Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El Amm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health
    1200 Childrens Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4357
  2. 2
    Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-2429
  3. 3
    825 NE 10th St Ste 1430, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-3016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Christian El Amm, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295703544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

