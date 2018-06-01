See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Christian Engell, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christian Engell, MD

Dr. Christian Engell, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Engell works at NBIMC Infectious Diseases in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Treatment Center Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
AIDS
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
AIDS

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 01, 2018
    I've had a lot doctors already but Dr. C. Engell by far is the best. He calls you back right away when needed and answers your questions directly, very systematic in making referrals.
    PM in Union, NJ — Jun 01, 2018
    About Dr. Christian Engell, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Danish
    • 1831374305
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Som
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
    • Kobenhavns University Det Laegevidenskabelige Fak Kobenhavn Denmark
    • Infectious Disease
