Overview of Dr. Christian Fidler, MD

Dr. Christian Fidler, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fidler works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.