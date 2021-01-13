Dr. Christian Fidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Fidler, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Fidler, MD
Dr. Christian Fidler, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Cancer Care Specialists721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 DirectionsWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Abington Cancer Care Specialists3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
I have been sick for years and Dr. Fidler really helped me figure out that I had Mast Cell activation syndrome. He takes his time to explain everything that is going on. He answers emergency calls and really and truly cares about his patients. I would recommend if you need a great doctor, Dr. Fidler would be my first choice...
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- St. Margaret Memorial Hospital-UPMC
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
