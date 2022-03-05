Overview

Dr. Christian Gastelum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Gastelum works at Bright Health Physicians of Pih in Montebello, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.